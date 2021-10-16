Reticle Pod means containers for holding reticles comprising a base, a machine operable latch mechanism, a top cover, and a seal. Reticle Pod does not include containers used solely for shipment of reticles between facilities.

The global Reticle POD size is estimated to be USD 201.8 million in 2026 from USD 163.4 million in 2020. The global Reticle POD market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% for 2021 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the two regions with the highest sales, reaching 87% in 2020. In next few years, it is predicted that Asia-Pacific and North America will still dominate the global market, especially in the high-end market.

In terms of type, Non EUV currently occupies a larger share, exceeding 85% in 2020, but in terms of price, EUV is much more expensive than Non EUV. Although the current output value of EUV is much smaller, with the advancement of technology, this type of demand increases, and it will develop better and better in the future. The application of IDM mode enterprises accounted for the vast majority, exceeding 65% in 2020, and will continue to occupy the majority share during the forecast period.

