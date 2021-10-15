Global Info Research released the latest overall research and analysis-based research on the “Global LNG Powered Ship Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026“.The report market report analyzes in detail the global market size, regional and national market size, market segment growth, market share, competitive landscape, sales analysis, the impact of domestic and global market participants, value chain optimization, trade regulations, and recent developments , Opportunity analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launch, regional market expansion and technological innovation.

According to our latest research, the global LNG Powered Ship size is estimated to be USD million in 2026 from USD million in 2020, with a change % between 2020 and 2021. The global LNG Powered Ship market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of % for the next five years.

Market segment by Type, covers

Single LNG fuel

Dual-fuel

Market segment by Application can be divided into:

Offshore Vessels

Passenger Vessel

Box + Dry Bulk Ship

Others

Top Manufacturers of this Product include:

DSME

Hyundai Heavy Industries(HHI)

Samsung Heavy Industries

Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Kawasaki

Japan Marine United

IMABARI SHIPBUILDING CO.

Market segment by Region, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

The content of this report includes 14 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe LNG Powered Ship product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of LNG Powered Ship, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of LNG Powered Ship from 2019 to 2021.

Chapter 3, the LNG Powered Ship competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the LNG Powered Ship breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2016 to 2026.

Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2016 to 2021.and LNG Powered Ship market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2021 to 2026.

Chapter 12, 13 and 14, to describe LNG Powered Ship sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

