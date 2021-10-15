Subscription management software, also called subscription billing or recurring billing software, automates the billing cycle for subscription revenue models. These tools have become increasingly important with the rise of SaaS businesses. For start-ups especially, lighter weight subscription billing applications (which are inexpensive and fast to implement) can allow businesses to start processing online payments quickly. Fewer legal, finance, and accounting resources are required to manage different subscription cycles across different customers/accounts.

The global Subscription and Billing Management Software size is estimated to be USD 6500.7 million in 2026 from USD 3604.4 million in 2020. The global Subscription and Billing Management Software market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% for 2021 to 2026.

Subscription & Billing Management Software is mainly used in following Application groups: Retail & E-commerce, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Public Sector & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Others. And IT & Telecom are the most widely used group which took up about 19.96% of the global market in 2020.

USA is now the key developers of Subscription & Billing Management Software. In 2020, USA market size was valued at 1310.10 Million$.

The Subscription & Billing Management Software market concentration is low. Oracle Corporation, Zuora, SAP, Cleverbridge, Sage Group are some of the leading players in Global Subscription & Billing Management Software market. Top 5 took up about 39.72% of the global market in 2020.

