PLC (Planar Lightwave Circuit) Splitter is integrated waveguide optical power budget device based on quartz substrate, featuring small size, wide operating wavelength range, high reliability, and good light splitting uniformity, which is especially suitable for split circuit connecting head and terminal equipment and realizing photosignal transmission in passive optical network (EPON、BPON、GPON and so on).

The global PLC Fiber Optical Splitters market reachs USD 218.1 million in 2020. The global PLC Fiber Optical Splitters market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of -1.2% for the next five years.

The industry is relatively fragmented, the key brand include Tianyisc, Browave, Broadex Technologies, NTT Electronics Corporation (NEL), Henan Shijia Photons Tech, Wuxi AOF, Wooriro, PPI, FOCI Fiber Optic Communications, FiberHome, Hengtong Optic-Electric, Honghui, Sindi Technologies, Senko, Tongding Group, Yilut, Korea Optron Corp, Ilsintech, Kitanihon Electric, T&S Communication Co, Ltd. and so on. The top 5 brand account for about 30% revenue market share in 2020.

Planar lightwave circuit (PLC) splitters regulate the power of optical signals via splitting and routing, delivering reliable light distribution. They have a broader operating wavelength range (1260-1650 nm) than low-cost fused biconic tapered (FBT) couplers. The technology offers a comprehensive temperature range, featuring improved uniformity, enhanced reliability, and smaller size compared to FBT couplers.

Low polarization dependence of PLC, low loss, and broader operating wavelength than the other types of optical splitters fuel the growth of the global PLC splitters market. However, complexities being high for the fabrication of the devices hinders the growth of the market. Increase in dependency on internet serves as the major opportunity for the market.

