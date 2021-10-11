Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy is usually a combination of polyester and another polyester, or polyester and polycarbonate PC, ABS, ASA, etc. Which maintains the chemical resistance and easy molding of crystalline material PBT/PET, as well as the toughness and dimensional stability of non-crystalline material PC, ABS, ASA, etc. Its products are widely used in automobile bumper, automobile handle, electronic components and so on.

The global Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy size is estimated to be USD 4822.8 million in 2021 from USD 3929.6 million in 2020. The global Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% for 2021 to 2026.

The global key Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy manufacturers include BASF, Chang Chun Group, Lanxess, SABIC, DuPont, Mitsubishi Engineering-Plastics, DSM, Celanese, Toyobo, LG Chem, RadiciGroup, etc. From the perspective of manufacturers, Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy are relatively fragmented, and the top five manufacturers accounted about 34.28% of revenue in 2020. The competitive advantages of Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy manufacturers are mainly reflected in their product performance and pricing.

Looking to the future, new energy electric vehicles are expected to come into more common use around the world, and this will drive continuous growth in demand for Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy. The market for advanced equipment is set to expand, spurred by the development of newer products and broader areas of application. Accordingly, the demand for automotive components will likely grow, a prospect for which ensuring a stable supply of Thermoplastic Polyester Alloy is expected to become increasingly important.

