According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Packaging and Lamination Adhesives will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ million in 2020. Over the next five years the Packaging and Lamination Adhesives market will register a % CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Packaging and Lamination Adhesives, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Packaging and Lamination Adhesives market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Packaging and Lamination Adhesives companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Packaging and Lamination Adhesives Includes:

Bostik (Arkema)

H.B. Fuller

Sapici

Dow

Songwon

Henkel

Morchem Inc

Toyo Ink (Toyochem)

Ashland Inc

COIM Group

DIC CorporationChemline India Ltd

Zhejiang Neweast

Beijing Comens New Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Joya Polymer Technology Co.,Ltd

NanPao

3M

Vimasco Corporation

Sika Automotive

Flint Group

Huber Group

Comens Material

Jiangsu Lihe

Shanghai Kangda

Brilliant Polymers

Sungdo

UFlex

Rockpaint

Mitsui Chemicals

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Waterborne

Solvent Based

Solventless

Hot Melt

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Food and Beverage Industry

Medical and Pharmaceutical Industry

Home and Personal Cares

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

