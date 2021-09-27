A feed ingredient is a component part or constituent or any combination/mixture added to and comprising the feed. Feed ingredients might include grains, Wheat, added vitamins, Fishmeal, Others, and other nutritional and energy sources. Because of the huge differences of Output and price, the main statistics ingredients in this report are grains, Wheat, excluding added vitamins, and other nutritional.

The global Animal Feed Ingredients size is estimated to be USD 400560 million in 2026 from USD 357680 million in 2020. The global Animal Feed Ingredients market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% for 2021 to 2026.

The key leading players operaating in the global animal feed additives industry include Cargill, Inc., ADM, FCO, Bunge, Louis Dreyfus, Wilmar International, China Grain Reserves Corporation, Beidahuang Group, Marubeni Corporation, ZEN-NOH.

The increasing trend of adoption of including milk and meat per individual is rising the demand for the market. The demand growth is driven mainly by population growth, whereas they are now increasingly fuelled by rising per capita milk consumption in developing countries. The factors such as continued use of fishmeal and fish oil as major dietary animal protein, terrestrial animal protein meals and oils as dietary nutrient sources. The market is experiencing and increased competition among players. The nutritional need of farm animals is well understood and is augmented by direct supplementation of nutrients in controlled and concentrated form.

There are certain restraints and challenges faced which will hinder the overall Animal Feed Ingredients market growth. The growing importance of feed and food safety is predicted to hamper the growth to some extent. Recent research has linked both red and processed meat to have a higher risk of certain health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, infections, Alzheimer’s, diseases of the kidneys, respiratory tract, liver, and diabetes. This will have a negative impact on the overall market.

What We Can Bring to Our Clients?

With better results and higher quality products,Our professional reports can achieve three things:

＊Save Time

＊Improved efficiency and market forecast

＊Lower the cost

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/520560/animal-feed-ingredients

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG

Website: http://www.globalinforesearch.com