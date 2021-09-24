Linalool is a terpenoid alcohol found naturally in a variety of plants, flowers and spices. It is a natural substance, a terpenoid alcohol that is biosynthesized as d-, l- or dl-Linalool by a host of plants, specifically many herbs, spices and fruits.

The global Linalool size is estimated to be USD 247.9 million in 2026 from USD 231.5 million in 2020. The global Linalool market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.7% for 2021 to 2026.

The largest producers of linalool in the worldwide are Symrise, BASF, DSM, NHU, Jiangxi East, Tianxiang, Jiaxing and Purong Essences Mfg., which takes a combined share of 92.50% in 2020.The largest producing area of linalool is Europe. USA and China are also major producing area of linalool. The production and consumption of linalool are both concentrated. The major customer in the industry are Firmenich, Givaudan, IFF and Symrise.

Linalool has been produced for many years in high volumes, either from natural precursors or through total chemical synthesis. It is used in vitamin E synthesis, added to processed food and beverages, to perfumes, cosmetics and soaps as well as to household detergents and waxes for its flavouring and fragrant properties. Fragrance is the major market of linalool.Linalool is also used traditionally for stored-food pest control and to synthesis medicine. In the future, the consumption in flavor would be the growth point in developing countries.

What We Can Bring to Our Clients?

With better results and higher quality products,Our professional reports can achieve three things:

＊Save Time

＊Improved efficiency and market forecast

＊Lower the cost

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.globalinforesearch.com/reports/522576/linalool

About report customization:

The Global Information Research Department can customize the report according to your needs. The report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Please contact our sales team, they will ensure that you can get a report that suits your needs.

About Us:

GlobaI Info Research（GIR） is a report publisher, a customer, interest-based suppliers. Focusing on customized research, management consulting,IPO consulting,industry chain research, data base & top industries Serviceses well.The company owns large basic databases (such as National Bureau of Statistics Datbase, Customs import and Export Database, Industry Association Database, etc.), Expert resources (including industry experts who own more than 10 years experiences on marketing or R&D in dustries of energy, automotive, chemicals, medical ICT consumer goods, etc.)

Contact US

Global Info Research

E-mail:: [email protected]

Tel: +86-17665052062 00852-58197708(HK)

Add:FLAT/RM A 9/F SILVERCORP INTERNATIONAL TOWER 707-713 NATHAN ROAD MONGKOK KL HONG KONG

Website: http://www.globalinforesearch.com