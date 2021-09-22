Proton-pump inhibitors (PPIs) are a group of medications whose main action is a pronounced and long-lasting reduction of stomach acid production.Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) reduce the production of acid by blocking the enzyme in the wall of the stomach that produces acid. Acid is necessary for the formation of most ulcers in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum, and the reduction of acid with PPIs prevents ulcers and allows any ulcers that exist in the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum to heal.

The global Proton Pump Inhibitors size is estimated to be USD 11640 million in 2026 from USD 13180 million in 2020. The global Proton Pump Inhibitors market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of -3.1% for the next five years.

The classification of Proton Pump Inhibitors includes Dexlansoprazole, Esomeprazole, Lansoprazole, Omeprazole, Pantoprazole, Rabeprazole. In 2020, Esomeprazole accounted for a share of 27.18% in the global Proton Pump Inhibitors market.

Proton Pump Inhibitors is widely sold in Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy and Other. In Proton Pump Inhibitors market, the Hospital Pharmacy holds an important share in terms of Application.

Market competition is intense. AstraZeneca, Teva, Takeda, Mylan, Sun Pharmai, etc. are the leaders of the industry, with high-end customers. The top five manufacturers held 43.42% of the market, in terms of Proton Pump Inhibitors revenue in 2020.

