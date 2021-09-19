Soundproof Floor Underlay is a kind of special materials that applied over the subflooring (many times plywood or Hardie board) and underneath the final flooring (wood, laminate, or tile), cushioning the flooring and reducing the effects of airborne and impact noise. Underlayment in general is made of, cork, foam, rubber or felt.

The global Soundproof Floor Underlay size is estimated to be USD 1699.3 million in 2026 from USD 1347.9 million in 2020. The global Soundproof Floor Underlay market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% for 2021 to 2026.

The market concentration is low, with many small players scattered around the world. The market competition includes increasing competition from established companies that are expanding their production and marketing of performance products, as well as from frequent new entrants to the market.

Some leading international players include Pliteq, DAIKEN, Regupol, Maxxon Corporation, Shenzhen Vinco, Amorim Cork Composites, Acoustiblok, AcoustiTECH, etc.

Each of the Soundproof Floor Underlay market notable players has its own mature sales networks. To achieve better sales businesses, Soundproof Floor Underlay companies usually invest on their marketing channel infrastructure every year.

