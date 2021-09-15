Elemental boron is used as a dopant in the semiconductor industry. Natural boron is composed of two stable isotopes, one of which (boron-10) has a number of uses as a neutron-capturing agent. Elemental boron is rare and poorly studied because the material is extremely difficult to prepare.

The global Elemental Boron size is estimated to be USD 60 million in 2026 from USD 51 million in 2020. The global Elemental Boron market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% for the next five years.

The elemental boron industry is relatively concentrated: which is due to the high barriers, (technical barriers) only limited countries are involved in the business. Major manufacturers of High-purity Amorphous Boron are mainly in US, Europe.

Elemental boron downstream is automotive and aerospace & defence industry, such as solid rocket boosters, special alloy steel industry. In recent years, the special alloy steel industry has developed rapidly; the demand for elemental boron will correspondingly increase.

although sales of elemental boron bring a lot of opportunities, but downstream market development is difficult, mainly due to processing difficulties and limited downstream applications. Globally, the demand for boron in the field of automotive airbags occupies an absolute position, especially the demand for amorphous boron. It is expected that this trend will be maintained in the next few years.

