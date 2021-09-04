Vitamin K2 is the term for a group of compounds called ‘menaquinones,’ which can be found mainly in dairy products. All K vitamins are similar in structure, but differ in the length of the “side chain”. The longer the side chain, the better effect and efficiency.Vitamin K2 is important for the body to utilize calcium to build healthy, strong bones and to inhibit calcium deposits in the arteries.

Generally, the Vitamin K2 can be divided into three types, MK-4, MK-7, MK-9 and others. The MK-4 and MK-7 are used widely in the world, especially the MK-7, mainly produced in Europe, China and Japan. MK-4 is mainly produced in China and Japan.

The global Vitamin K2 size is estimated to be USD 170.6 million in 2026 from USD 130.7 million in 2020. The global Vitamin K2 market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% for the next five years.

In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company.The international leading companies prefer sign contract with big marketing players or set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

Companies in developing countries such as China and India, in contrast, put more effort on direct selling business. They can act as exports at the same time, and it is a common phenomenon in this industry. As they do not have that much international brand influence, their product quality is not good enough when comparing with leading companies, however, they have price advantage. They like to expand their market share in developing countries and low-end international market.

The key consumption markets locate at developed countries and fast developing countries. The APAC takes the revenue market share of 39.2%, followed by Europe with 29.7% in 2019. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a slow-down curve.

