LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Gambling & Betting analysis, which studies the Gambling & Betting industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Gambling & Betting Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Gambling & Betting by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Gambling & Betting will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Gambling & Betting market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 151910 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Gambling & Betting market will register a 4.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 183840 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Gambling & Betting, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Gambling & Betting market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Gambling & Betting companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Gambling & Betting Includes:

Las Vegas Sands

MGM Resorts

Caesars Entertainment

Galaxy Entertainment

Wynn Resorts

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Penn National Gaming

SJM Holdings

Boyd Gaming

Genting Group

Crown Resorts

GVC Holding

bet365

Flutter Entertainment

William Hill

Kindred Group

888 Holdings

Betsson AB

Entain plc

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Casino

Sports Betting

Poker

Bingo

Lottery

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Online

Offline

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

