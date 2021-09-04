LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Military Propellants and Explosives analysis, which studies the Military Propellants and Explosives industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Military Propellants and Explosives Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Military Propellants and Explosives by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Military Propellants and Explosives.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Military Propellants and Explosives will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Military Propellants and Explosives market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 3184.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Military Propellants and Explosives market will register a 2.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3548 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Military Propellants and Explosives, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Military Propellants and Explosives market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Military Propellants and Explosives companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Military Propellants and Explosives Includes:

Explosia

Pakistan Ordnance Factories

Australian Munitions

Eurenco

General Dynamics

MAXAM Corp

Rheinmetall Defence

BAE Systems

Forcit

Solar Group

Serbian defence industrial facilities

NITRO-CHEM

Poongsan Defense

Liming Research Institute of

Chemical Industry

China North Industries

Corporation (NORINCO)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Military Propellants

Military Explosives

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Aerospace

Defense

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

