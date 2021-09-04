LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Comic Book analysis, which studies the Comic Book industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "Comic Book Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global Comic Book by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Comic Book will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Comic Book market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 10680 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Comic Book market will register a 11.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 16450 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Comic Book, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Comic Book market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Comic Book companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Comic Book Includes:

The Walt Disney Company

Warner Bros

Image Comics

IDW Publishing

Boom! Studios

Shueisha

Shogakukan

Kodansha

Kadokawa Future Publishing

Hakusensha

Akita Shoten

Futabasha

BAMBOO

Casterman

Cinebook

Dargaud

Delcourt

Dupuis

BAO Publishing

Glenat

Humanoids

L’Association

Le Lombard

Soleil

Lezhin Entertainment

Tappytoon (Contents First)

Kakao Page

Naver Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Physical Comic Book

Digital Comic Book

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Retail Store

Bookstore

Online Sales

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

