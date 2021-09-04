LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the HVDC Transmission System analysis, which studies the HVDC Transmission System industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “HVDC Transmission System Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global HVDC Transmission System by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global HVDC Transmission System.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of HVDC Transmission System will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global HVDC Transmission System market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 8131.2 million in 2020. Over the next five years the HVDC Transmission System market will register a 7.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 10680 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the HVDC Transmission System, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the HVDC Transmission System market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by HVDC Transmission System companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global HVDC Transmission System Includes:

ABB

Siemens

XD

NR Electric

GE Grid Solution

NKT

TBEA

XJ Group Corporation

Hitachi ABB Power Grids

Nexans

Toshiba

Mitsubishi Electric

Abengoa

Prysmian Group

China XD Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Below 400 kV

Between 400-800 kV

Above 800 kV

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Overhead Transmission

Underground Transmission

Subsea Transmission

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

