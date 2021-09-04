LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the NDIR Sensors analysis, which studies the NDIR Sensors industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.
Global "NDIR Sensors Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global NDIR Sensors by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of NDIR Sensors will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global NDIR Sensors market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 775.6 million in 2020. Over the next five years the NDIR Sensors market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1059.2 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NDIR Sensors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NDIR Sensors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NDIR Sensors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global NDIR Sensors Includes:
Amphenol Advanced Sensors
Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)
Murata
Sensirion
MKS Instruments
Vaisala
Teledyne API
Honeywell
ELT SENSOR
E+E
Dwyer Instruments
Trane
Micro-Hybrid
Edinburgh Instruments
Alphasense
Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd
Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)
Super Systems
ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.
smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH
SST Sensing Ltd Company
Figaro Engineering Inc
Winsen
Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.
Market Segment by Type, covers:
NDIR CO2 Sensors
NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors
NDIR CO Sensors
NDIR Propane Gas Sensors
NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors
NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors
NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Industrial Safety
Environmental Protection Industry
Medical Industry
Residential and Commercial Security
Power Industry
Automobile Industry
Research Institutions
Others
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
