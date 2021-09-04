LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the NDIR Sensors analysis, which studies the NDIR Sensors industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of NDIR Sensors will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global NDIR Sensors market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 775.6 million in 2020. Over the next five years the NDIR Sensors market will register a 8.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1059.2 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NDIR Sensors, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NDIR Sensors market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NDIR Sensors companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global NDIR Sensors Includes:

Amphenol Advanced Sensors

Senseair (Asahi Kasei Microdevices)

Murata

Sensirion

MKS Instruments

Vaisala

Teledyne API

Honeywell

ELT SENSOR

E+E

Dwyer Instruments

Trane

Micro-Hybrid

Edinburgh Instruments

Alphasense

Cubic Sensor and Instrument Co.,Ltd

Nano Environmental Technology S.r.l. (N.E.T.)

Super Systems

ORIENTAL SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY INC.

smartGAS Mikrosensorik GmbH

SST Sensing Ltd Company

Figaro Engineering Inc

Winsen

Suzhou Promisense Co., Ltd.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

NDIR CO2 Sensors

NDIR Methane (CH4) Gas Sensors

NDIR CO Sensors

NDIR Propane Gas Sensors

NDIR Refrigerant Gases Sensors

NDIR Ethylene Gases Sensors

NDIR SF6 Infrared Sensors

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Industrial Safety

Environmental Protection Industry

Medical Industry

Residential and Commercial Security

Power Industry

Automobile Industry

Research Institutions

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

