According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Lightweight Aggregates will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Lightweight Aggregates market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 1940.5 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Lightweight Aggregates market will register a 5.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2384.9 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lightweight Aggregates, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Lightweight Aggregates market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lightweight Aggregates companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Lightweight Aggregates Includes:

Arcosa

CRH PLC

Leca

LafargeHolcim

Boral Limited

Cemex

Liapor

Norlite

Buzzi Unicem

Charah Solutions

Titan America LLC

STALITE Lightweight aggregate

Argex

Salt River Materials Group

Utelite Corporation

Huaxin Cement

Mitsui Mining & Smelting

Sumitomo Osaka Cement

Fuyo Perlite Co., Ltd.

Taiheiyo Materials

Ube Industries

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Expansive Clay

Expanded Shale

Sintered Fly Ash

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Infrastructure

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

