According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Sports Shoes will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Sports Shoes market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 70630 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Sports Shoes market will register a 6.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 92230 million by 2026.
This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Sports Shoes, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Sports Shoes market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Sports Shoes companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
Top Manufactures in Global Sports Shoes Includes:
Nike
Adidas Group
Puma
New Balance
Asics
Sketcher
K-Swiss
MIZUNO
KAPPA
Merrell
Vibram
LI-NING
ANTA
XTEP
361°
PEAK
Under Armour
BasicNet
Market Segment by Type, covers:
Athleisure Shoes
Running Shoes
Basketball Shoes
Soccer Cleats
Gym and Training
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:
Men
Women
Children
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
