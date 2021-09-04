LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Valves analysis, which studies the Valves industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Valves will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Valves market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of % in 2021, from US$ 43640 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Valves market will register a 3.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 50650 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Valves, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Valves market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Valves companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Valves Includes:

Emerson

IMI

Kitz Group

Flowserve

GE

Crane Company

Metso

Cameron (Schlumberger)

KSB Group

Velan

NEWAY

SANHUA

YUANDA VALVE

Watts Water Technologies

Honeywell International, Inc.

Bürkert Fluid Control Systems

AVK Group

Circor Energy

Johnson Controls

DunAn

Beijing Valve General Factory Co., Ltd

SUFA Technology Industry Co., Ltd., CNNC

SICHUAN FEIQIU GROUP

CHAODA

DAZHONG VALVE GROUP ENERGY CO., LTD

BTL

JIANGSU SHENTONG

WEFLO

Shanghai Valve Factory Co., Ltd.

Parker Hannifin

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ball Valves

Gate Valves

Butterfly Valves

Globe Valves

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Water Treatment

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

