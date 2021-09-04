LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the AquaFeed analysis, which studies the AquaFeed industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "AquaFeed Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global AquaFeed by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of AquaFeed will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global AquaFeed market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 26910 million in 2020. Over the next five years the AquaFeed market will register a 3.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 30910 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the AquaFeed, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the AquaFeed market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by AquaFeed companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global AquaFeed Includes:

Nutreco

Haid Group

Tongwei Group

BioMar

Cargill

CP Group

Evergreen Feed

New Hope Group

Grobest

Yuehai Feed

Ridley

Alpha Feed

Dibaq Aquaculture

DBN

Uni-President Vietnam

Aller Aqua

GreenFeed

Proconco

Avanti Feeds

Gold Coin

Vitapro

Tianma Tech

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Mash Feed

Pellet Feed

Expanded Feed

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Fish Feed

Shrimp Feed

Crab Feed

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

