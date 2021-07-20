Reportspedia Published a new Report presents Global NGS Market coverage from 2015-2028. The report presents NGS industry chain structure, market overview, present industry statistics, NGS market share & volume. All NGS industry is spanned across regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America and Rest. NGS key players analysis, regional analysis, product insights, NGS types, and applications are elaborated.

NGS Market Segmentation: By Key Players

Qiagen N.V.

Roche

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

BGI

10x Genomics

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Eurofins Scientific

Genewiz

Beckman Coulter (A Subsidiary of Danaher)

Macrogen, Inc.

Perkinelmer, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

The growing demand, opportunities in NGS market, industry plans and policies and technological advancements are explained. The report is categorized based on type, application, research regions. Market statistics are based on first and second surveys. SWOT player analysis will help to understand business strategies and strategies. The demand and supply side of NGS, industry growth, market scope are explained. The market value ($) and growth rate from 2015-2026 is elaborated.

Production value and growth rate for each region from 2015-2020 is covered in this study. Market dynamics covers NGS drivers, emerging market segments, growing trends, and limitations are explained. Upstream raw materials, manufacturing base of NGS, and market share for 2020 is explained. The NGS cost structures describe the manufacturing cost, raw material cost, labor cost of the industry. Also, the upstream raw materials and downstream buyers of NGS are analyzed in this study.

Competitive landscape statistics of NGS, product portfolio, production value, NGS market share by region in 2020 is explained in this study. The forecast information on NGS industry status based on region, type and applications is analysed in this report. NGS consumption, volume, value, forecast is offered from 2020-2026. Industry barriers, analyst views, and new entrants feasibility is studied in this report.

NGS Market Segmentation: By Types

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore

NGS Market Segmentation: By Applications

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

The following queries are answered in this comprehensive document:

What is the market size of NGS on a global and regional level? Which are the top countries in NGS and what is their market size? Which are the growth opportunities in NGS market in coming years? Which are the top players and what is their market share? Which are the risks factors affecting market growth?

This report covers the total market size of NGS and market trends. The report is intended for the companies who want to make an informed business move and gain competitive advantage. This report effectively analyzes the NGS industry presence across various countries, product types, and applications. The report will help market aspirants in understanding the growth opportunities and shaping their business plans.

