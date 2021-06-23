The rising demand for Double sided tapes from automotive, building & construction, paper & printings, and electrical & electronics from APAC countries is projected to drive the growth of the Double Sided Tape Market. Double sided tapes are made when glue is covered onto the two sides of a bearer material. This tape is then twisted along with a discharge liner, normally with paper that is covered on the two sides with a silicone discharge operator. The material used is normally a polymeric film, foam, paper, cloth or foil covered with an acrylic, rubber or silicone adhesive. The adhesive can be the same on the two sides or can be distinctive covering thickness, alluded to as a differential adhesive tape. Double sided tape is utilized for strong automotive attachment that holds securely through any road or weather condition due to its temperature resistance properties. It provides super strong automotive attachment for a strong, secure bond to the vehicle.

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title “Double Sided Tape Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Double Sided Tape market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Double Sided Tape Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Players in This Report Include,

3M Company (United States),Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan),Tesa SE (Germany),Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (Canada),Avery Dennison Corporation (United States),Shurtape Technologies, LLC (United States),Scapa Group Plc (United Kingdom),Lintec Corporation (Japan),Flexcon Company (United States)

Market Trends:

The Supportive Government regulations and availability of cheap raw materials are fueling the growth of the market

Market Drivers:

Increased Usage of Double Sided Tape in Various Applications Such as Automotive And Electronics

Growing Demand for Acrylic and Polyethylene Foam Backed Using Double Sided Tapes

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in APAC region



Market Opportunities:

Rapid urbanization and industrialization in APAC region with entry of new players is providing an opportunity for the market players.

The Global Double Sided Tape Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Technology (Water-based, Hot-Melt, Solvent-based), Backing Material (Unsupported, Foam, Paper/Tissue, Fastening Material, Film, Other Backing Materials), End user (Paper & Printing, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction, Other), Resin Type (Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone)

Double Sided Tape the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Double Sided Tape Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most useful or commercial areas for investments. The study also provides special chapter designed (qualitative) to highlights issues faced by industry players in their production cycle and supply chain. However overall estimates and sizing, various tables and graphs presented in the study gives and impression how big is the impact of COVID.

Geographically World Double Sided Tape markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Double Sided Tape markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Double Sided Tape Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

