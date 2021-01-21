The Space industry recorded a total of Three Mars missions in 2020. These are mostly OSIRIS-REx thanks to space exploration agency SpaceX. SpaceX’s Crew Dragon worked this year to return NASA’s history of spaceflight. The resulting effect was that NASA managed to get back into the Human Spaceflight game. Further developments include OSIRIS-Rex’s achievement of touching down on a spinning asteroid.

Likewise, the mission also entailed carrying a significant amount of moon rocks that were successfully ferried back to Earth. The China government hopes to double its efforts during the coming year, with prospects showing that there’s a lot of room this year. Experts relate that the space industry will experience a lot in its favor this coming year. Likewise, CNN recently read feedback from Twitter that this year has good things in store from the space industry. There is further confirmation that the companies have further potential and a lot in store for the space exploration scene, and currently, there is a list of the expected mission launches for the coming year.

Looking back, the space industry managed to send some spaceships to space during the summer of 2020. These were three Mars-targeted missions launched from Earth. The United Arab Emirates launched the first mission to Mars called the Mars Hope. This spaceship is expected to reach its destination on February 9. The spacecraft is expected to spend an extensive amount of time, especially around a Martian year, observing the planets atmospheric conditions if things go well. The operators expect the mission to spend 687 earth days circling the Red Planet. The spacecraft will be forced to make a complicated maneuver that will slow down to enable it to orbit Mars.

Another entry in the mars-based flights includes the launch of the Mars Perseverance by NASA. This mission is counted as the most likely spacecraft to reach Mars out of the three Operators who confirm that it is expected to reach Mars by mid-February. The Perseverance will attempt to make a landing at the Jezero Crater on February 18. The prospective process of entry, descent, and landing, will be aired on TV just as the landing of the Curiosity lander launched in 2012 Experts bring concerns that one of the three missions is statistically expected to fail. However, specialists show faith in the mission has high odds of beating the expected complications. The industry still has a long way from developing such a high functioning mission.