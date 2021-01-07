IAI got an alert from the ESA in the worst space scenario that Israel’s Venus satellite would crash with veteran environmental research satellite of NASA, avoiding disasters. That is what occurred to the working team of the Israeli-French environmental research spacecraft Venus in early December. In cooperation with Israel Aerospace Industries, French space agency designed it together with Ministry of Science and Technology and the Israel Space Agency. IAI has also been responsible for running it since its deployment in 2017, much as it does with the vast set of space communications as well as spy satellites.

The Venus satellite must track and predict climate patterns and other occurrences that can influence the atmosphere, especially Israeli agriculture. “Our deepest worry of a satellite crash is not only the loss of the spacecraft but rather the possibility that their debris may end up dispersed in space and threaten other satellites or the International Space Station (ISS),” stated the Satellite Systems’ head, whose name is not revealed. The science community has calculated in the past that there is just a small probability of two satellites colliding.

That all improved on February 10, 2009, though, when the Russian Kosmos-2251 military communications satellite crashed with the commercial United States Iridium-33 satellite for communications operating at 42,000 km per hr. over Siberian skies. Both satellites were destroyed, and much more than a thousand fragments of debris were produced, floating across space over 10 cm in length. To avoid reaching such objects, operating satellite teams, as well as the ISS, have been required to change their flight paths. NASA has also expanded the monitoring of space debris and spacecraft; the primary purpose is to shield thousands of communications and surveillance satellites from the U.S. government.

The ESA decided to join it to track and forecast future crashes a few weeks in advance to classify possible crash courses. That’s why the Venus satellite alert came through: there had been a high likelihood that Israel’s Venus satellite may collide with Terra of NASA, the oldest satellite for environmental analysis, which was deployed in 1999, within 5 days. Once the team had done altering the spacecraft’s trajectory, the revised course was forwarded on to French space agency, which further validated the measurements, and then on to NASA Agency, who would correct the modified flight path of Venus. Venus satellite only issued the final guidance to change course after the U.S. agreed, only three days before the possible collision period.