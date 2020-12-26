Voyager Space Holdings and Nanoracks stated earlier this week that the former would be acquiring shares in the latter. Voyager revealed that it is a significant stakeholder in XO Markets, the parent company of Nanoracks. However, the two companies did not divulge the details of their partnership terms. The CEO of Nanoracks, Jeff Manber, outlined that Voyager is offering them capital to meet their projects’ requirements. Nanoracks were dealing with the investment bank at Cambridge Wilkinson over the reception of $20 million to finance its future operations. Nanoracks spokeswoman, Abby Dickes, announced that the Voyager deal is the active replacement for this financial decision that they would have made. She added that Nanoracks was pursuing a long-term contract with the Voyager team instead of a one time project.

Nanoracks has existed for the last 11 years in which it deployed its experiments to the International Space Station. The company graduated to launching satellites, cubesats, and smallsats to the International Space Station via a Japanese airlock. The introduction of the airlock deployment system witnessed the company receiving recognition in the international scenes that led it to develop the Bishop. Bishop is a commercial airlock that deploys satellites into their orbits to resume with their experiments. Bishop arrived at the ISS via SpaceX’s commercial payload mission at the beginning of this month and affixed itself to the ISS by the Canadarm2 robotic arm.

Manber explained that his engineers’ team had worked hard to realize the expansion of Nanoracks from a small startup to a commercial space company with its clients. He expressed optimism over Voyager’s growth courtesy to develop advanced technology that gives them a competitive edge in the industry. Moreover, Nanoracks plans to establish commercial space stations via its Outpost program where the space vehicles’ upper stages are altered to become modules. Nanoracks will also experiment on its in-space technology next year to determine what they need to improve. The idea of integrating upper stages to become space station modules is an existing thought that Nanoracks is confident would enable them to enhance their robotic technologies to minimize human effort.

Meanwhile, Congress embraced this concept agreeing to include it in the budget for space operations. The legislators requested NASA to explore this concept and evaluate its feasibility, then give a report concerning the possibility of implementing it to advance the agency’s technology. Voyager Space Holding has now made four acquisitions since it began this process last year. Other companies that it has acquired include the Launch Company, Pioneer Astronautics, and Altius Space Machines.