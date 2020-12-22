To the list of spacecraft qualified to bid for potential agency projects, NASA Space agency has added some new Glenn, the comprehensive launch system under construction by Blue Origin. NASA announced on December 16 that it had issued Blue Origin a launch services system, including New Glenn as part of the comprehensive on-ramp phase to the NASA Launch Services (NLS) 2 agreement vehicle. To buy launch for spaceship flights, NASA does use the NLS 2 deal.

Being applied to NLS 2 would not ensure any deals for a car and make it eligible for project competitions. Vehicles on the NLS 2 feature Northrop Grumman’s Antares, Pegasus, Taurus missiles, Falcon 9 and the Falcon Strong from SpaceX agency, and Atlas 5 as well as Delta 4 from Unified Launch Alliance. Some operations are limited to rockets with an established flight experience, such as elevated payloads with a low tolerance for risk.

Blue Origin accepted the news nevertheless. In a company statement, Jarrett Jones, who serves as the senior vice president for the New Glenn, said that “we are honored to be in the launch services catalog of NASA as well as look forward more to supplying quality releases for potential Space exploration aboard Modern Glenn for generations to follow.”

Blue Origin has obtained many business customers because it launched New Glenn in the year 2016, namely Eutelsat, Mu Space, OneWeb, Sky Perfect JSAT as well as Telesat. For the National Security Space Launch of Pentagon (NSSL) Phase 2 bid, the New Glenn was among the competitors. In the month of August, but it failed to Falcon vehicles of SpaceX and the latest Vulcan launcher of the Unified Launch Alliance. In the initial process of New Glenn, Vulcan utilizes the BE-4 engines supplied by Blue Root, which also uses such engines.

Bob Smith, who is the chief executive officer of Blue Origin, said during an August announcement after missing the NSSL Phase 2 competition, they are continuing with New Glenn growth to meet their existing business agreements, target a vast and increasing consumer sector, as well as enter into the new public space launch agreements. He said that the firm provided an “unbelievably convincing bid” to the United States. In the competition, the Space Force cited, among many other reasons, an “astonishing private sector investment” in the spacecraft of over $2.5 billion.

Recently, Blue Origin said that nothing more about the state of the production of New Glenn. The continuation of the building of the launch platform for the spacecraft at Launch Complex 36 of Cape Canaveral Space Force Station was among the only clear signs of development. To produce the New Glenn, the corporation has constructed a plant just outside of the borders of the Kennedy Space Center as well as established a plant in Huntsville, Alabama, in February to produce BE-4 as well as BE-3U engines.