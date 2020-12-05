The wondrous nature of Mt. Everest goes without saying that it is the highest mountain on Earth. Nevertheless, the glaciers around this landmark have been melting away due to global warming, threatening the millions of people who depend on the water emanating from the mountain. Researchers’ recent analysis of these glaciers indicates that they have been melting down for the last six decades. Researchers discovered that over 100 meters of the ice sheeting have eroded in this period, with the Barun Glacier recording a high of 150 meters.

Owen King, the lead researcher in this quest, stated that they are wary of the glaciers at the top of the mountain suddenly breaking out with the continued warm climate. Owen is a glaciologist at the University of St. Andrews in the United Kingdom. He revealed that he would be publishing some papers about the effects of climate change on the behavior of the glaciers covering Mount Everest. Paul Mayewski, a professor at the School of Earth and Climate Sciences at the University of Maine, stated that the papers detail the two months of research that they have been conducting concerning the pollution variables, glaciers, water, global warming, among other climatic factors around the region.

Mayewski announced that the research would outline new and varied details associated with climate change that they have never explored. Thorsten Seehaus, a geographer at the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg, said that the past research focused on a few glaciers and how they have been gradually changing in decades. The new research focuses on a variety of glaciers and their behaviors over the past decades by expounding on their features.

King explained that intertwining the data was difficult, but they managed to pull through the research. The researchers explored footage taken decades ago by spy satellites on the glaciers and other materials around the region before comparing it with the new details. The researchers auto stretched the recovered data to make it comparable to the new information with ease.

The conclusive data displayed thinning and retreating of the ice by huge chunks. The generalized statistics showed that the glacier retreated by 0.4 to 2 feet each year through the last decade. King concluded that the data is extensively correct since it has numerous similarities with the data collected from other mountains like the Alps Tibetan Plateau glacier region, the Himalayas, and other glacier-covered regions. The data explains the rise in sea-level recorded over the last six decades. In conclusion, Thorsten acknowledged that pronounced changes are coming with the increasing global warming globally. Thorsten called for quick action towards the strategies that keep the climatic conditions in check.