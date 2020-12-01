The Space sector keeps getting bigger and better as years pass by, and technology advances. And this fact explains the recent progress when it comes to lunar collection. After 44 years of waiting since the world brought back moon samples, China finally launched the Chang’e 5 Mission. On November 23, Wenchang Space Launch Center took part in establishing a long March 5 Rocket.

The experts hope that all will go as planned, and the Chang’e 5 Mission can be back by mid-December with amazing moon samples. This mission comes 44 years later after the last moon samples collection in 1976 by the Soviet Union’s Luna 24 mission. As per the mission, the 8200 Kilograms spacecraft will get to the lunar orbit on November 28. The experts will then send two modules to the lunar experts sometime later, maybe a day.

Chinese officials are quite secretive when it comes to this spacecraft, so most of the details come from famous space watchers. From the information released, it is clear that the Chang’e 5 Mission will land on the Mons Rumker area. The area is quite famous since some of the popular surface missions such as NASA has explored the area.

It includes a stationary lander that will study the environment. The spacecraft uses the help of ground-penetrating radar, spectrometer, and cameras to record pictures. However, the Chinese officials have one major job: to snag 2 kg of lunar material. Some of these materials as deep in the ground and may range up to 2 meters. Experts have the assumption that the work will be complete in two weeks that is one lunar day. The deadline is tight since the spacecraft will be ineffective when night falls since it is solar-powered.

The Mons Rumker area is popular for harboring materials that are as old as 1.2 billion. With that, scientists can have a closer understanding of the things in the late Moon’s history. Scientists can also come up with conclusive facts about how the Solar System and the Earth evolved in the years. From the last travel to the Moon’s orbit by the Apollo astronauts, it is clear that the materials from the Mons Rumker area are old and will uncover important facts about the past of the lunar.

After collecting the samples, the spacecraft will transfer the samples to the ascent vehicle and meet up with duel mission elements, earth-return capsule, and service module. Later the Earth-return capsule will load the materials and haul them back to earth. The touchdown is scheduled to fall on either the 16th or 17th December. One of the advantages of this spacecraft is the “Skip reentry” setting to guarantee a safe landing.