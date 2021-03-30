On March 19, United States Government Accountability Office reported that it would examine the Air Force‘s procedure and scoring that contributed to the decision to transfer US Space Command head office from Colorado to Alabama. Rep. Doug Lamborn ordered the GAO investigation last month. The Pentagon’s inspector general is now looking at the Air Force’s decision.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) is an autonomous, impartial oversight organization that performs audits and inquiries on behalf of Congress members. Retired Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett revealed on January 13 that the United States Space Command will be moved from Colorado’s Peterson Air Force Base to Huntsville, Alabama’s Redstone Arsenal.

Lamborn and the majority of Colorado’s congressional delegation also claimed that the proposal to base the aircraft was taken for political purposes. Lamborn mentioned in a letter to GAO that he was not requesting GAO to comment on political matters but rather to examine the process and scoring thoroughly. He questioned GAO, for example, to see how the scoring used to choose Redstone Arsenal was different from previous strategic basing decision-making processes. He also requested GAO to look at whether the assessment requirements were implemented consistently across all pages.

The Air Force named Redstone Arsenal as being one of six contestants in November. Other contenders included Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, Joint Base San Antonio in Texas, Patrick Air Force Base in Florida, and Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska, in addition to Colorado’s Peterson Air Force Base. “I am delighted that the Government Accountability Office is investigating the methodology used to pick the head office for the United States Space Command. “I think the Air Force Department’s procedure was profoundly flawed,” Lamborn stated on March 19.

The United States Government Accountability Office is a congressional branch government department that audits, reviews, and examines for the United States Congress. It is the United States central government’s supreme auditing institution. Legislative committees order the GAO’s work, whether subcommittees, or it is required by public legislation or committee studies. Under the direction of the Comptroller General, it also conducts studies. It encourages legislative scrutiny by doing the following:

• conducting audits of department budgets to see how federal funds are being appropriately managed and effectively;

• checking at complaints of unlawful and unethical behavior;

• keeping track of how well government services and initiatives are accomplishing their goals;

• conducting strategic reviews and outlining alternatives for consideration by Congress;

• offering legal advice and decisions;

• educating Congress as well as the heads of executive departments about how to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of government.