Umbra has procured a permit from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to run its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) with a bandwidth of 1200 MHz. This bandwidth is appropriate for the company to record images with a ground sampling distance equal to 6 inches. This resolution gives the company the liberty to identify a soda bottle on Earth from space. Umbra will be the first United States satellite service provider to be authorized to run satellites with this capability. The company raised $32 million recently, and it pumped it all into the research and development department to explore the company’s potential that no other commercial entity has been allowed by the Federal Communications Commission.

The chief and co-founder of Umbra, Gabe Dominocielo, explained that entrepreneurs have the task of taking risks that can propel their businesses to the latest and unexplored technologies. He added that Umbra decided to go down this path to ensure that no other company comes across this technology before it. Umbra received a license to operate its business four years ago from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The recent industry aggressiveness has enabled Umbra to convince the FCC to license its space-borne imagery that can identify an item as small as a Soda bottle. The company can now offer high-resolution imagery services through its satellites in space for United States customers and those in other regions.

The SAR payload that Umbra is designing for space will also be able to capture high-quality images from space in any weather condition. Moreover, the company has a network of analytics partners who will examine the data gathered to make accurate and precise measurements for estimating factors like oil draining down a pipe, when a vehicle is on or off, if there is power in overhead lines, among other factors that the human eye wouldn’t picture without analytical thinking. The director of cargo at Umbra, Alex Potter, stated that the success of these technologies would help the company rid itself of not pursuing certain risks when other companies have actually ventured them because of the sluggish approach.

Furthermore, the risk taken by Umbra will motivate the other companies that are phlegmatizing over the exploration of their long-term goals to pursue them by making the right decisions. The head of product at Umbra, Joe Morrison, added that this move would help the company attract more investors who would then finance their exploits. The company is also hiring new employees to ensure it has over 50 experts and technicians in its facilities before the end of this year. This move will help it to start interacting with the variables associated with going big.