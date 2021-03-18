India is planning to deploy an earth observation satellite close to the end of this month. The satellite will ensure that the country accesses real-time images of the borders and predict natural phenomena. The GISAT-1 will be entering space via the GSLV-F10 rocket from the Sriharikota spaceport in the Nellore district, which is 100 kilometers from Chennai.

An executive of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) at Bengaluru stated that they would be deploying the Geo imaging satellite in March provided the weather conditions are suitable. The rocket will dispatch the satellite in the geosynchronous orbit before shifting to the geostationary orbit, which is 36000 kilometers from the Earth’s surface. The GISAT-1 was to depart the spaceport through the GSLV-F10 rocket in the first week of March. However, a blast caused by technical problems forced the engineers to reschedule the mission until they have mitigated the problem and verified the rocket’s readiness to ascend.

Experts stated that the geostationary orbit is ideal for the earth observation satellite since it exposes it to more advantages than the other orbits. The Department of Space added that it is going to revolutionize the way they handle their space issues as a country.

The high-resolution cameras attached to the satellite will ensure that the country can observe the landmasses and oceans which are close to India. ISRO explained that the satellite would not conduct any activities that would harm the peace of the region but rather ensure that there are no incidences and to prepare the region when an enemy or disaster is approaching. Additionally, the satellite will allow the country to prepare adequately for the natural disaster that is about to strike the region by demonstrating simulations to help overcome the problem.

Moreover, the satellite will help in agriculture, oceanography, cloud observations, forestry, disaster signaling, mineralogy, and predicting glacial and snowfalls. The satellite will provide real-time analysis of the Indian subcontinent in all weather conditions. The Department of Space secretary and ISRO’s chairman, K Sivan, explained that they had resolved the technical errors that led to the cancelation of the mission. He added that the latest delay had been the ongoing problems engineered by the pandemic. The advanced space vehicle has witnessed some vital adjustments that will ensure that it takes off smoothly to space before ejecting the satellite to its orbit. All the engine tests have been successful, with the body regulations ensuring that the vehicle can sustain the mission.