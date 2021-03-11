NBTC (National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission) plans to ask its associates to attend another meeting concerning the right satellite slots’ auction draft. The call of the meeting comes after the amendment of other essential details. The management of NBTC anticipates holding the auction before the expiry of the Thaicom satellite-operating concession this September. The prosed recent meeting plans to take place this April and last for two weeks and a day.

AM Thanapant, who serves as head of the board, stated that most current commissioners received the amended draft and are now awaiting byline. Some of the amendments talked about issues raised by corporations during the December meeting held in 2020, while others by the panel’s considerations. The office of NBTC hopes that the conference will pass the amended auction draft after the September meeting.

An auction has to be made early because it takes about 1-2 years of satellites’ preparation and construction. Initially, the auction was to take place in March this year; however, it was adjourned to give time to modify the auction draft.

AM Thanapant stated that since the auction plans to take place past the required time, the nation would be at a significant disadvantage in the space economy, especially if it unsuccessfully makes the orbital slots. Thanapant stated that the time to make orbital slots is unavailable, and the International Telecommunication Union is on the panel’s neck.

Some potential bidders did not accept the actual auction draft because it had many uncertainties. According to the original draft, operators had to reserve at least 10 percent space f each satellite made. However, there was no clarity explaining if the country would cater to the charges.

Satellite operators also had to pay a fee of 4.25 percent annually as the total revenue to the regulator. The annual fee contains a telecom operating license fee of 1.5 percent universal service obligation (USO), the cost of 2.5 percent, and a 0.25 fee for the proper use of the orbital slot.

The obligation did not satisfy some of the operators. They stated that if they opt to rent satellites outside their nation, they would only pay a yearly license fee of 7 percent of the revenue. Moreover, they would not have stop cut off the auction fee. The draft also shows that bidders must be well conversant with satellite businesses worth over 1 billion baht. Bidders are also required to bid a 10 percent reserve fee before the auction.