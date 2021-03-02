According to Major General DeAnna Burt of the United States Space Command, the United States and its allies are preparing language in favor of an international initiative to implement rules of conduct in space. Burt serves as the commander of the joint force space element of United States Space Command, located at the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. She noted that international support is increasing for the implementation of a collection of binding guidelines to ensure space safer and more sustainable.

The United States Space Command is playing a key role in this initiative, which comes amid mounting concern about Russia’s anti-satellite missile experiments and fears that the explosion of satellites as well as debris is increasingly clogging Earth orbit. Burt stated a committee of Defense and State Department representatives is working on language to articulate United States viewpoint on a United Nation General Assembly resolution passed in December that calls for “norms, laws, and concepts of responsible behavior” in space. The United Nations has requested countries to send comments by May 3 in order to be included in a report that will be examined by the United Nation General Assembly this summer.

Prior UN resolutions had the flaw of being non-binding, according to Burt. “We are going to organize proposal language that we think will go to the United Nation and potentially result in a substantive resolution,” she added. “On the world level, there is a lot of positive work going on.” As more countries participate in space activities, there have been demands for the UN as well as other organisations to find out a way forward for centuries. The 1967 Outer Space Treaty still acts as the framework for international space law, yet critics believe it is out of date. It forbids the use of missiles of mass destruction in the space, for instance, but countries are gradually deploying dual-use spaceships that can be utilized for both peaceful as well as military purposes.

Over the last decade, Russia and China have proposed treaty proposals to prevent the use of missiles in space, but the United States has dismissed them as inappropriate. The United Kingdom initiated the UN agreement in December, and it emphasizes on curbing reckless or potentially harmful practices, as well as lowering the impact of misconceptions and misjudgements. Burt stated, “The United Kingdom has stepped it up.” The US is partnering with the United Kingdom as well as a wider alliance that includes France, Canada and Germany. New Zealand and Australia are two countries in the Pacific. The United States and its allies aren’t the only ones involved, according to Burt. Many countries’ private satellite operators and owners “have a strong interest in maintaining the domain secure, sustainable, and available to all.”