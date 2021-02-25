During the 2021 SmallSat Symposium, the panelists said that money is flowing and will continue to flow into the space industry. They said the money is from private equity firms, government agencies, and public markets. James Murray, a member of investment bank PJT Partners, said that it has never been proper to get money for space ventures. Even though the coronavirus pandemic has affected many traditional satellite communications firms which depend on a cruise ship and airline revenue, small satellites have numerous ways to get the money they need for their growth.

Last year, many space companies, such as Braxton Science & Technology Group, Tethers Unlimited, Blue Canyon Technologies, and NanoRacks, were scooped by private equity firms. The venture has funded Kymeta, Iceye, and Relativity Space. OneWeb once emerged from bankruptcy with funds from Sovereign wealth. SpaceX raised $1.9 billion in its last funding, serving as an investment magnet.

Intelligence analysts who worked from home during the pandemic were able to acquire commercial space data. Tom Gillespie, the In-Q-Tel managing partner, said that the pandemic helped them understand commercial data’s importance in their day-to-day activities. After financial markets stopped early in the epidemic, government leaders showed their concern that the US adversaries could help startups that suffered financially. Tom said this issue of backing the industry was primarily debated at that time.

In 2020, even the traditional satellite communications companies were faced with difficulties. Some of them, such as Speedcast International, OneWeb, and Intelsat, was declared bankruptcy, although OneWeb could emerge through backing from the British government and Bharti Global. Speedcast International said that it is in the process of reorganizing itself under a private equity firm known as Centerbridge Partners.

Noel Rimalovski, the founder as well as managing partner of the investment bank GH Partners, said that industry recapitalization and placing aside the financial damages could help to make financial statements healthier. The managing director in charge of financial services firm Canaccord Genuity, John Stack, said that space companies would continue to look for growth opportunities and exits.

In January, Trive Capital, a Dallas-centred private equity firm, announced that it would join AMRO Fabricating Corp. and Aerospace Engineering Corp. to create Karman Missile & Space Systems to aid in manufacturing parts for interceptor, missile, space, and hypersonic markets. Also, Arlington Capital Partners formed BlueHalo by merging Applied Technology Associates and AEgis Technologies. BlueHalo focuses on main government missions such as intelligence, missile defence, and space.