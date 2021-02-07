AMSAT announced that it is looking into the details of the signal posted by RadFxSat-2 / Fox-1E radio CubeSat as reported by a technician in Nevada whose system was linked to the spacecraft’s transponder. AMSAT Engineering and Operations asserted the news from Brad Schumacher, W5SAT. The agency then reported that the RadFxSat-2 cubesat was still functioning but with low intensities of not easily detectable signals. AMSAT added that they are thankful to all those who participated in analyzing the signal’s detection range, especially those who were dealing with this cubesat for data. The agency utilized the opportunity to stop further attempts to track the signals from this satellite’s transponder. This move will minimize the interference signals to allow AMSAT to do its job in mitigating the problems.

The next procedure in analyzing the status of the RadFxSat-2 satellite will be an evaluation of the 1200 bps BPSK telemetry beacon to understand if it is working and plugging it out from the beacon for further experimentation. Additionally, AMSAT requested the systems that can tune in to the frequency range of 435.750 MHz, ± Doppler, and record what they receive from the transponder. These engineers will utilize FoxTelem to decode the telemetry data and transfer them to AMSAT with the necessary description. The description will help the agency identify the next scientific measures to simulate to collect more data and experiment with it.

AMSAT explained that they insist on keeping the RadFxSat-2 / Fox-1E transponder clear from interferences to minimize power disruptions leading to the beacon telemetry. Comprehensive data indicates that the RadFxSat-2 is also OBJECT M that the Virgin Orbit LauncherOne launch deployed in the mission. AMSAT expressed delight in the satellite community for supporting data retrieval while AMSAT Engineering and Operations teams analyze how they can turn the problems around it.

The team has been thorough in its analysis to ensure they don’t mess with the satellite’s technology and understand why it became faulty suddenly. The team will also investigate its response to the solar radiations to demonstrate if they collapsed the satellite’s internals weakening the transponder’s signal back to the ground control. Finally, the engineers and the teams that participated in the satellite development can get feedback on the effort they placed in the satellite. The engineers can rectify the faulty components that led to its failure before proceeding with the other developments.