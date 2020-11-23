This year, China ticked the 34th deployment mission by deploying the Tiantong-1 commercial satellite to the geostationary transfer orbit this month. The satellite will be vital in relaying communication signals from one point on Earth to another. The satellite was part of the Long March 3B rocket that departed the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China around midnight. Tiantong-1 (02) will pair up with a similar satellite in space to accelerate the transfer of signals to the required location. The geostationary transfer orbit allows the satellite to maintain an equal acceleration as the Earth, thereby overshadowing only one point on Earth. Nevertheless, the satellite will take seven days to arrive at the specific point in the geostationary orbit where the country desires.

The satellite’s purpose is to facilitate mobile communication through voice messages and other statistical methods using a phone. Tiantong-1 (02) will be meeting the communication needs of the Chinese people, inhabitants of Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The first model of this satellite was deployed four years ago to serve a similar purpose. These two satellites are products of the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC). The subsidiary manufactures satellites and space vehicles to deploy people in their space missions to where they intend to visit.

The junior director of the Planning Department at the Xichang Satellite Launch Center, Zhou Jian, stated that the Tiantong-1 (02) satellite’s arrival in its destination in the geostationary orbit would convince more customers to partner with CASC for their space missions. Zhou revealed that there are upcoming missions in the next two months from the Xichang launch center. The missions will include Tiantong-1 (03) satellite to cover more ground in the mobile communication technology and another satellite which will be observing Earth from a specific orbit that they will be naming.

The 34 missions that China has deployed to space have stirred up many controversies, with the US resorting to spying on the country’s space operations. The US views China as a capable foe in its quest to be a superpower in space. The two countries have deployed numerous satellites to space this year despite the interference by the coronavirus pandemic. In conclusion, China still has the potential to deploy more missions before the lapse of this year. The country said that it would be sending out the Long March 8 rocket next month to finalize the year’s missions.