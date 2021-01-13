After holding discussions for over three years, Boston is now ready to join other towns as well as cities surrounding by pooling the people together in a search for the renewable energy. The state targets to have a renewable energy plan of 18% for 2021. Those households that would not have chosen an option by 11th January are likely to have 28% of their power from renewable sources. However, the plan is a bit cheaper compared to the current Eversource’s rate.

Community Choice Electricity program started some years ago toward municipal aggregation. Many smaller communities adopted the plans after failing for several years. In 2017, the environmental advocates suggested this plan, but the Walsh administration was reluctant to accept it because of cost concerns. Councillors’ Matt O’Malley and Michelle Wu were among those who were championing the concept.

In March 2019, an energy broker known as the Colonial Power Group was hired by Boston to start the program. At this point, the city officials viewed the aggregation as essential to Boston’s goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. In Massachusetts, more than 150 towns and cities have aggregated their power purchasing because of environmental concerns.

There is more pressure for renewables by the state lawmakers. Last week a climate bill was accorded that initiate the installation of more solar plants and wind farms. The bill also mandates that by 2030, 40% of all Massachusetts power should be from renewables. In an attempt to seek more power from green energy, Boston’s city officials, together with Colonial Power, got power energy supplies from Constellation. They registered over 190,000 residential accounts and approximately 31,000 business accounts. However, Eversource will proceed with power distribution over its grid.

Over the past few weeks, the city has alerted residents of their options about the new aggregation effort and explained the alternatives in webinars. If the residents do not react, they will be put in a default plan that is a bit cheaper than what they are currently paying. The aggregation also allows residents to opt down or choose a 100% renewable option. Therefore, it is advisable for all Boston’s residents to opt-out of the default plan to get a cheaper alternative. The city power supplies’ contract is expected to start in February this year and run for nine months. The city officials said they hope that the city could purchase more green energy in the next bidding.