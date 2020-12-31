The Brexit plan will require Britain to have a modernizing industrial strategy for the country to maintain its citizens. Boris Johnson is confident that the green industrial revolution which is inclusive of the plan to ban the distribution of new petrol and diesel cars by 2030 will ensure the plan is a success. Moreover, the strategy will involve £1.3 billion, which will go into the development of the charging utilities of electric vehicles. Although this strategy may seem ambitious, it is a simple plan that will facilitate the smooth transition to clean energy technologies like charging infrastructure, electric vehicles and their integration with green energy. The challenge comes in the development of charging infrastructure. It is not clear how many charge points will be required and the specific points where they will be installed to ensure the switch from emissive internal combustion engine cars to clean electric vehicles.

Although electric vehicles and hybrids make up a tenth of Britain’s sales, they are still below 1% of the cars navigating Britain roads. Hence electric vehicle drivers have the potential to incorporate new technologies and work around it since it is a new concept. A study revealed that the owners of these cars love nobility, have an interest in the quality of the environment and are shirt distance travellers making these cars their appropriate tools of the trade. Moreover, the study underlined that these people are rich and therefore, can afford off-street parking and the planting of the electric charging system in their homes. Nevertheless, the green Industrial Revolution plan’s success will require the inclusion and satisfaction of the demands of all the people interested in vehicles utilizing the available technology. Additionally, it would be heinous to ban ICE cars and develop standard charging infrastructure in every neighbourhood. The government must take into account the needs of all the consumers before making related moves.

On the other hand, the government is confident that reinforcing the installation of charging utilities at home and encouraging people to charge their cars from home will accelerate the uptake of electric vehicles. However, the challenge is most people have little to no access to drives and off-street parking. This situation evaluates the plausibility of developing charging points close to all these houses. Moreover, the pavements would have to be restructured to accommodate the electric cables heading to the charge points. Nonetheless, the UK has deployed teams to oversee the trials of some locations for hosting charge points with the researchers being prompted to evaluate the possibility of wireless charging.