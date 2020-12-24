The chief executive of Toyota, Akio Toyoda, spoke negatively concerning the trendy transition from internal combustion engine cars to electric vehicles. The CEO has spent the better part of his life witnessing the development of the auto industry with his grandfather and founder of Toyota, Kiichiro Toyoda, acquiring some business knowledge concerning the industry. Therefore, his hasty remarks concerning electric vehicles at the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association were noticeable by people as harsh. Wall Street Journal was present when the CEO was making his speech. The company quoted the CEO saying that the electric vehicles weaken the businesses, demand for enormous investments, and generate excess carbon dioxide gases than ICE cars. The CEO stated that the business model of the car industry is going to fall while reiterating that the electric vehicles will just worsen the carbon dioxide emission, all in a quest to wipe out gasoline cars.

Nevertheless, the Wall Street Journal reported that Toyota would be bringing into the market a comprehensive battery with fast-charging capacity that surpasses the Tesla mileage range. If this is what the company is planning, then the question changes to: why is the CEO of Toyota demeaning electric vehicles and their infrastructure? The solution is that the Japanese government intends to thin out the conventional car sales by imposing a ban on them by the end of this decade. The problem is the uncertainty of the ban, including hybrids and plug-in hybrid vehicles. Toyota developed the first hybrid 23 years ago with the Prius model. The company is currently selling several hybrids and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles for its brand name and the Lexus model.

The latest unveiled Toyota Mirai is the entirely electric model, although it runs on hydrogen fuel power technology rather than batteries. Mr. Toyoda further enumerated that Japan would deplete its electricity sources if all cars transition to electric power. According to Toyoda, the resources to ensure full transition to electric vehicles in Japan would require a range between $135 billion and 360 billion. Additionally, a considerable portion of Japan’s electricity comes from fossil fuels; hence switching to clean energy vehicles would not emancipate the emissions problem. Since Akio Toyoda is a prominent figure in the automotive industry, the Japanese government ought to listen to his argument and reconsider their plans or else witness the unfolding of what the executive has narrated. The government should also focus on developing electricity sources that inform net-zero emissions like solar and wind energy, among others.