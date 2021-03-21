The Federal Energy Commission has handed over Oregon State University an authorization to proceed with the development and operation of pre-permitted wave energy testing amenity. Commencing the set of the amenity would culminate the unprecedented regulatory process that began a decade ago.

PacWave South is the first experimental location in the U.S to get a FERC license. It will also become the first marine renewable energy amenity in federal waters off the Pacific Coast. The site is situated approximately five miles offshore southwest of Newport, Oregon. It will provide an excellent opportunity to wave energy professionals to provide different technologies for power production. That energy will be harnessed from ocean waves and then convey that energy to the local electric network.

The leader of OSU, President F. King Alexander said that the certification would give the go-ahead to workers who will develop wave energy and transmit the power nationwide. The future of PacWave appears to be bright. He added that the federal officials, community members, and the state provided significant support to the license’s effectiveness.

FERC currently needs to carry out the filling and final review of environmental and engineering strategies before construction is given the go-ahead. The documentation process is almost over, and OSU leaders hope to obtain building and verification in the coming spring. Currently, the timeline events suggest that the authorization process might commence this summer. In two years, the amenity should have started to operate. Burke Hales, the chief scientist for PacWave, stated that there are still loads of work that have to be done to make the project effective. He added that the industry and the project even need room to make changes. Burke was grateful because the license would be the first one to be received from the U.S.

Wave energy shows extraordinary abilities to provide clean, reliable electricity to meet consumers’ electricity demands. As researchers estimate, the marine energy market is likely to hit approximately $700 billion by 2050. On the other hand, the World Energy Council states that global electricity demand could only be met by harvesting ocean energy.

Oregon State is an expert on the development of wave energy for over ten years, and it still plans to develop the amenity further. For now, there are no U.S-based amenity developers to take measurements of both electricity and environmental performance on their devices. The collaborative strategy used by Oregon Stae has facilitated the laying down foundations and monitoring ecological performance from their devices.