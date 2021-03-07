Through its subsidiary, CenterPoint Energy Indiana South, CenterPoint Energy Inc. has announced its plans to acquire a 300MW Photovoltaic arrays from Capital Dynamics, developing the project. The oil and natural gas utility company is also seeking approval to enter into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Clenera LLC, an Idaho-based renewable energy company.

The Clenera solar project will add 100MW to make 400MW of CenterPoint Energy’s Smart Energy Future plan to meet sustainability goals as drafted in its 2020 integrated resource plan (IRP). The project, set to be built in Southwestern Indiana, will be a 25-year contract between the two companies. CenterPoint is waiting for Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC)’s go-ahead to sign these agreements. The 300MW solar project will be a joint initiative between three companies, Capital Dynamics, Arevon Energy Management, and Tenaska.

CenterPoint Energy aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 700,000 tons each year after this project is complete. By 2035, the company targets to reduce operational carbon dioxide emissions by seventy percent. “As one of the largest single-sited solar arrays in the Midwest, these significant renewable resources would serve our local electric customers, providing a low-cost, stable energy option. We are confident we have chosen the right companies with the right experience for projects of this scale,” said CenterPoint’s senior vice president for generation development, Steve Greenley.

After endorsement by local authorities, the southwestern solar project will sit on 2,500-acre land in Posey County. It will be a solar array made up of about 730,000 solar panels. The approval status will be revealed in late 2021 or early 2022. After approval, the project will begin serving the Indiana people by 2023.

This project will benefit the People of Indiana through reliable power, taxes, and job opportunities. Approximately 250 people will secure full-time jobs in this project. The State will also get property tax returns valued at $1.2 million. On completion, the solar array will power more than 50,000 families.

Capital Dynamics is delighted at the opportunity to change lives in Indiana. “Capital Dynamics is proud to support CenterPoint Energy’s efforts to deliver low-cost, sustainable energy generation to its customers in Posey County,” said Martin Hahn, Capital Dynamics CEO.

Arevon Energy Management has partnered with Capital Dynamics and Tenaska to deliver the 300MW solar panels. “We are pleased to be working with CenterPoint Energy, Capital Dynamics, and Tenaska on the construction of a 300 MW Posey County solar project,” said Arevon’s CEO, Tiago Sabino Dias.

“We thank CenterPoint Energy for partnering with Clenera to acquire clean energy from one of our solar projects. Our team looks forward to the completion of this solar project and assisting CenterPoint Energy in meeting the future energy needs of its southwestern Indiana electric customers,” said Jared McKee, Vice president of business development for Clenera.

Posey County has the ball in deciding if this project will commence. “CenterPoint Energy thanks Posey County representatives and other project stakeholders for their support of these projects and are pleased to be working with trusted developers in pursuit of continued renewable growth in the communities we serve,” stated Greenley.