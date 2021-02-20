As the planet works together in cleaning up the environment to curb climate changes, the electric vehicle strategy seems to be the most popular. This fact is the consequence that is leading to the high demand for these auto motors. The number of electric vehicles in the DCC‘s fleet will increase twice this year if this goes as planned. The city council has a running project to purchase twelve more electric cars.

However, the project is still dull since the Council Fleet has no plans to increase cars’ uptake following the recent climate change advice. Reece Smith, Council Fleet and operation team boss, highlighted the council’s intention to get twelve more electric vehicles by the end of 2021. This number will add to their current low-emission collection of eight electric and hybrid cars.

In May 2016, the Government launched electric vehicles officially. And the council in support of the program took the chance to get their first electric vehicles. The cars were bought at a specific rate, and it is hoping to achieve 20 EVs by the end of 2021. Electric Vehicles in New Zealand keep gaining fame. And the Government has a target of achieving 64,000 running electric cars by the end of 2021.

The Climate Change Commission, in February 2021, has been working hand in hand with the Government intending to reduce the fuel-engine cars on the road. It has also put some facts on the table to try and convince the Government to regulate the number of diesel and petrol cars that get to the road. In an email statement from Smith, he confirmed that the Government is yet to develop methods to encourage the residents. However, DCC hopes to keep moving forward in the sector since electrifying cars are overdue.

In a report, the Climate Change Commission claims that at least 50% of the light vehicle imports should be electric by 2027. The commission went ahead to voice their long-term goal, stating that most cars getting in New Zealand by 2035 should be electric. From the report, the Climate Change Commission is aiming to have a decarbonized transport system by 2050.

However, the move will have its challenges. Experts argue that the most critical limitation would be electric vehicles’ availability, mainly for the second-hand edition. New Zealand’s vehicle market is small, left-side driving, and mostly depends on Japan’s second-hand cars. With these facts, the country is bound to face challenges for the availability of electric vehicles. Besides, Japan is working on hydrogen and conventional hybrid cars. With that, the country’s supply of electric vehicles is limited.