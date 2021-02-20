There are New Year resolutions, new initiatives, new goals, and new administrations at the beginning of the year. 2021 started with a power talk with Enviva vice president and general manager, Jens Wolf. Enviva is the biggest producer of industrial wood pellets in the world and a renewable energy company. Wolf has worked in the heat, power, and biomass industries for over 20 years, and therefore he has vast experience in these areas. He is also an expert in clean power and new market development.

Wolf said that for the countries to decarbonize their economies by 2050, carbon-negative and carbon-neutral renewable technologies must collaborate to attain carbon neutrality by then. He added that 2021 is a special year since renewable sources such as solar, wind, hydrogen, biomass, geothermal, and lithium-ion battery power providers are doing what they can to curb the climate change crisis.

Wolf also said that the energy industry was not much affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. This is because energy is an essential commodity and has a high demand. During the pandemic, greenhouse gas emissions decreased rapidly. Wolf added that renewable energy would play a vital role in the future. He said that those working in fossil fuels companies would experience job transfer/shift to renewables as the power sector is evolving day by day.

Wolf noted for Europe to achieve its ambitious long-term goal of becoming the first continent to be carbon neutral by 2050, it must undertake extensive measures. First, the state members must entirely implement the biomass criteria founded by Renewable Energy Directive II. This will effectively allow biomass to take part in Green Deal. Wolf also said that the EU has to re-access its renewables goals and targets and carbon prices for it to fit in its 55% emission cut.

Wolf noted that biomass is the only readily available renewable power in the market. Biomass can help to get rid of fossil fuels, especially in heat production. Wood-based biomass is used by heavy industries like aluminum, steel, cement to provide carbon-neutral fuel, replacing gas-fired furnaces and coal. It is expected that biomass will help to decrease carbon emissions by over 85% on a supply chain basis. Biomass will be used to make hydrogen directly via gasification.

Wolf said that some of the promising technologies include energy storage and carbon capture, as they will help eliminate carbon from the atmosphere. The technologies will help nations achieve their targets for carbon-neutral and net-zero targets before the set timelines.