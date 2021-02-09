Renewable energy became the most valuable source of electricity in the European Union in 2020. This trend became the where renewable energy surpassed fossil fuels since solar and wind projects started working efficiently while the coal power plants were depleting. The UK, which detached from the European Union, also witnessed renewable energy overtaking fossil fuels together with Germany and Spain. Reports from Ember and Agora Energiewende illustrate that renewable energy produced 38% of the EU electricity demand, with fossil fuels reaching 37%. The remaining percentage emerged from nuclear power.

Countries like Denmark fulfilled 61% of their electricity demands with solar and wind energy to become the leading country in this bloc. Ireland is the first runner-up with 35%, followed by Germany, which managed to supply 33%. From the bottom of this list is Slovakia and the Czech Republic, which produced the least quantity of renewable energy, below 5%. Both solar and wind energy recorded an increase of 10%, with hydropower maintaining its level. The coronavirus pandemic and its countermeasures resulted in a 4% drop in electricity produced, most of which forms fossil fuel production.

Coal energy production dropped by 20%, with new wind and solar projects promoting half of this drop in percentage. The other half is a high natural gas product and the low demand for electricity engineered by the pandemic. Since the pandemic began, coal-fired power production has been reducing, contributing to the initial plans to switch from this energy source to cleaner sources. The report outlines that numerous European nations have been fighting for the deactivation and elimination of coal-fired power plants to reach the net-zero emissions objectives. Dave Jones of Ember stated that renewables would continue growing because they will continue developing their facilities and production plants.

Nuclear energy witnessed a 10% drop since the power plants in countries like Germany and Sweden, which have the required technology to handle it, shut them down. Other countries are also preparing to drop this form of energy because of its vicious nature when accidents occur and the high cost of developing it. Comparisons of renewable energy statistics between last year and 2015 indicate a 29% increase and a depreciation of the carbon dioxide generation from 317 grams to 226 grams. These statistics will continue to drop until the emissions are eliminated. The EU is currently planning to minimize the emissions by 55% before the end of this decade and eliminate it in the next three decades.